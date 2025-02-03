Amber Alert issued for two-year-old girl Monday

FORT MYERS, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Camila Guzman. They believe she may be with 24-year-old Luis Valentin.

FDLE says Monday, February 3rd, she was missing from the area of the 4600 block of Deleon Street in Fort Myers, FL. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black pants.

Authorities say Camila may have been seen in the area of the 500 block of SE 5th Avenue in Cape Coral, FL.

FDLE says Valentin was last seen wearing an unknown-colored shirt, grey shorts, and may be wearing slides. He has a tattoo of a lion and the word "princess" on his neck.

Authorities say if you see them DO NOT APPROACH. You're asked to call law enforcement immediately. You can call Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

