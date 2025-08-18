Amber Alert issued for missing Palm Beach County children

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children from Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said 11-year-old Akachi Turner and 3-year-old Aizon Turner were last seen in the 1200th block of West 6th Street in Riviera Beach.

Akachi was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.

Aizon was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with a red trim.

FDLE said the children may be in the company of 43-year-old Audrey Turner, who was last seen wearing a black tank top and a cream skirt with black stripes.

The alert said they may be traveling in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage and may be with an unknown female traveling to Georgia toward the Atlanta area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the FDLE or the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123.

