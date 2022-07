WALNUT HILL, Fla. — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis.

Fernandez-Santis was last seen in the area of the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill, Fla.

According to the alert, she has scars on her face, black hair and brown eyes.

She may be in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis.