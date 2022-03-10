Watch
Alligator that menaced paddleboarder in viral video is dead

CORRECTS TRAPPER TO AL ROBERTS INSTEAD OF WILL PARKER In this Feb. 22, 2022, photo taken by paddler Brady Toensing, 54, of Reddick, Fla., licensed alligator trapper Al Roberts stands with a nearly 12-foot alligator killed in Silver Springs State Park, Fla. Will Parker, who was issued the permit by the state to kill the alligator, assigned the job to a colleague, Roberts. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp confirmed that the alligator killed Feb. 22 was the same one seen in startling videos and photographs in the fall swimming near a paddleboarder who pushed it away with her paddle. (Brady Toensing via AP)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida wildlife officials have now killed a nearly 12-foot alligator that swam within inches of a frightened paddleboarder in a popular state park during an encounter in September recorded on video that went viral.

Officials say the male alligator was shot in the head one evening near dusk last month by a trapper contracted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The alligator had been a popular curiosity among kayakers and paddleboarders in Silver Springs State Park, where it was often seen lounging in the sun along the banks of the Silver River. The park enforces a no-swimming rule.

