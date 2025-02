HOLMES CO., Fla. (WTX) — An Alabama man is dead following an ATV crash in Holmes County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 38-year-old was headed southwest along a muddy part of the road at the Mudd'N Adventure Park.

According to troopers, the ATV was traveling too close to a deep long rut, filled with water.

The left front tire dropped off and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman riding with him survived at the crash with no injuries.