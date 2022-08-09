65 dogs removed from Hendry County home

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Several rescue agencies are coordinating after more than five dozen dogs were surrendered from a Hendry County home this week in a suspected case of animal neglect.
Clewiston police confirmed 66 dogs were found on the property in the Montura community. As of Tuesday morning, all but one have been rounded up, with the remaining animal needing to be trapped.
At least 11 agencies are taking the dogs in for an examination, rehabilitation, and potential future adoption, including:
- Doberman Rescue Concern
- Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch
- Guardians of Florida
- Mutty Paws
- Ewenity Farms
- Golden Retriever Rescue of SWFL
- DC Dogos
- Cash 4 Canines
- American Belgian Malinois Rescue
- Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Humane Society of Naples
One person is connected to the investigation who may have charges filed against them for animal neglect.