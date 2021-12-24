Watch
3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak as state cases rise

Marta Lavandier/AP
Employees of Nomi Health check in a long line of people for COVID-19 tests, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. The omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty, for travelers, shoppers and party-goers around the U.S. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 16:59:06-05

MIAMI (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak has taken place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week. At the same time, the number of coronavirus cases in Florida has hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Carnival said in a statement Friday that an undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught the virus so the ship was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba.

The ship has 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members and was scheduled to return to Miami on Sunday following an 8-day cruise. Passengers were required to be vaccinated and they were tested before leaving last Saturday.

