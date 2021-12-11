Watch
20 endangered sea turtles flown to Florida to avoid freezing

Bob Care/AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, blood is drawn for analysis from a critically endangered Kemps ridley sea turtle Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Fla. The reptile was one of 20 that were flown to the hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay in a "cold-stunned" condition earlier this month. The turtles are to convalesce at the hospital in the subtropical Keys with the goal of releasing them in the future. (Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Dec 11, 2021
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Twenty critically endangered juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were flown from New England to the subtropical Florida Keys to convalesce at the Marathon Turtle Hospital after being rescued from Cape Cod Bay’s frigid coastal waters.

The hospital says each turtle suffers from “cold stunning,” a hypothermic reaction that occurs when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time.

They arrived Friday by private plane. Hospital officials compared the turtles to winter tourists, who come to the Keys to warm up. They will be at the hospital for a few months. 

