Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Florida House committee weighs new rules for voting by mail

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nati Harnik/AP
Mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Postal Service launches new website to help Americans vote by mail this fall
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 11:35:09-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida House committee takes up its own effort to rewrite vote-by-mail rules on Monday as part of a Republican push to enhance “ballot security" — despite no evidence of widespread problems.

The House Public Integrity and Elections Committee on Monday would require 24-hour monitoring of ballot drop boxes — either by guards, elections officials during work hours or by surveillance cameras during off hours.

It would also require voters to provide identification, such as their Social Security numbers, to update registration information.

Democrats and voter rights advocates say the election-related proposals before lawmakers would be costly and will make it harder for some Floridians to vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project