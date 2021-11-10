Watch
News

Actions

Florida governor proposes pay increase, bonuses for teachers

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session, Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 6:13 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 18:13:30-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again proposing to increase teacher wages and to provide another round of bonuses.

DeSantis gave highlights Wednesday of what's to come when he announces his full education budget proposal.

That includes $600 million to raise teacher salaries $1,000 bonuses to the state’s nearly 177,000 teachers and principals.

This year the state used federal pandemic relief money to provide $1,000 bonuses for educators. The Legislature will have final say in the state's spending plan. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming