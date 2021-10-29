Florida A&M kicked off homecoming with a special guest

TALLAHASSEE — A special part of this epic return homecoming started off with a ribbon cutting of the university's new amphitheater named after one of their most famous rattlers.

Will Packer was on site today for the ribbon cutting to celebrate the Performing Arts Amphitheater that bears his name.

Packer who earned an engineering degree from the university is now the founder of Will Packer Productions film production company and Packer Media.

As part of today's ceremony Atlanta mayor and fellow alum Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke about Packer's career and impact.

"If you believe that as a little boy from St. Pete Florida, that you can come to the highest of seven hills and then you can go on to have your name called around the world and to produce the Oscars, if only you believe."

During the ribbon cutting for the Amphitheater Packer gave a heartfelt speech about believing in yourself.

He also shared words of wisdom his mother gave him that shaped him into the man he is today.

"My mom told me you can be anything you want to be. She did. See I stand here. Its never been about can we as a community do it. Its never been about do we have the talent. Its never been about do we have the ability. Its always been about do we have the opportunity and do we believe that we can do it."

The amphitheater is 25 thousand square feet and located next to the student center but some know it as "The Set."

Packer donated $500,000 to the amphitheater and FAMU received 1.5 million from the Knight Foundation.

