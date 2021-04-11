Watch
FBI seeks suspects after laser hits aircraft in Georgia

Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 11, 2021
VIDALIA, Ga. (AP) — The FBI is searching for someone who pointed a laser at a military aircraft in March. Investigators are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible.

The FBI says that around 9:50 a.m. on March 9, a U.S. Air Force aircraft was deliberately struck by a high-powered laser for about one minute.

The laser caused temporary eye damage to a member of the flight crew on the aircraft, which was approaching the Savannah Air National Guard Base.

Investigators believe the laser strike originated from an area northeast of Vidalia. It’s a federal felony to knowingly point the beam of a laser at an aircraft.

