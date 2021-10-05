Ex-Florida teacher sentenced to prison for child pornography

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Florida teacher has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke also ordered Roberto Ortiz to serve eight years of probation after his release.

Ortiz worked as a math teacher at American Senior High School between 2019 and his arrest in July 2020.

Investigators found Ortiz had 1,700 images and 40 videos. He had also been a teacher at Jose Marti High School in Miami and at Youth Co-Op Preparatory Charter School in Hialeah.

Ortiz pleaded guilty in April to possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.