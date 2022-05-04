Watch
Georgia GOP Senate debate focuses on Herschel Walker absence

Debate held Tuesday
Brynn Anderson/AP
Georgia U.S. Senate candidates Gary Black, far left, Josh Clark, left, Kelvin King, center, Jonathan McColumn, right, and Latham Saddler, far right, participate in a Republican primary debate on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool)
Posted at 10:08 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 22:23:47-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Tuesday’s debate among Georgia Republican Senate candidates was defined by the absence of frontrunner Herschel Walker.

The Atlanta Press Club, which sponsored the debate televised on Georgia Public Broadcasting, set out an empty podium for Walker.

Other candidates took turns dunking on his refusal to face them.

Walker's campaign has been powered by his football celebrity and Donald Trump's endorsement.

Gary Black, Latham Saddler, Kelvin King, Josh Clark and Jon McColumn all argue they would be better choices. Each of Walker's rivals aims to drag him into a runoff.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock awaits the Republican winner in November.

