(WTXL) — Leon County commissioner Nick Maddox is projected to earn another term on the commission in the at large, group 2 seat.

According to unofficial results from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections with 135 of 136 precincts reporting, Maddox earned 55,289 votes (53.31%) to challenger Josh Johnson 48,415 votes (46.69%).

Maddox and Johnson earn the first and second most votes respectively during a four-candidate field during the primary Aug. 23.