League of Women Voters working to increase voter turnout in low vote communities

With election day just around the corner, the League of Women Voters is doing what it can to help get people to the polls in Leon County.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 31, 2022
"I got involved because I feel like it's really important. The most important right that we have is the right to vote," Dennis Howard, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters said.

He, along with his wife, went into the Greater Bond community to post door hangers for the upcoming election.

They're main focus is on communities who have low voter turnout.

Howard explains why they're now going door-to-door.

"To try to get out here and visit folks and let them know about the approaching election and all the options they have for being able to vote," Dennis Howard said.

According to Leon County's supervisor of elections office, the 1313 precinct had an 18% voter turnout in the august primary election.

Howard says the league has been working diligently to let people know about the election and have an ongoing presence in the community.

Voter Resources and Information

Check Your Voting Status How to Register to Vote in FL How to Register to Vote in GA Election Results
