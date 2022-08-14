Latest 2022 Florida Primary early voting statistics released Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Division of Elections announced Sunday afternoon the latest voting statistics in the 2022 primary election.

The totals reflect ballots submitted through Saturday, Aug. 13.

Statewide 1,124,851 vote-by-mail ballots have been received by county supervisor of election offices.

Of those ballots, 522,552 registered Democratic, 426,321 registered Republican, 163,187 registered no party affiliation and 12,791 ballots of individuals registered in minor political parties have been returned.

In-person early voting began Saturday.

According to the state division of elections, 126,230 ballots were submitted statewide.

Out of that total, 50,457 registered Democratic, 66,262 registered Republican, 8,761 registered no party affiliation and 750 ballots of individuals registered in minor political parties have been returned.

The following is a county-by-county breakdown of ballots received by county supervisor of elections offices by party affiliation for vote-by-mail and in-person early voting in the ABC 27 coverage area.

Vote-by-mail

County Democratic Republican No Party Affiliation Other Total Gadsden 1,482 266 24 0 1,772 Hamilton 238 297 31 4 570 Jefferson 487 245 14 0 746 Lafayette 44 175 3 0 222 Leon 8,324 3,440 1,371 129 13,264 Madison 238 140 16 1 395 Suwannee 582 1,082 152 19 1,835 Taylor 317 558 25 2 902 Wakulla 588 522 119 11 1,240

In-person early voting