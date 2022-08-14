Watch Now

Latest 2022 Florida Primary early voting statistics released Sunday

More than 1.1 million ballots received by state
Posted at 6:43 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 19:05:51-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Division of Elections announced Sunday afternoon the latest voting statistics in the 2022 primary election.

The totals reflect ballots submitted through Saturday, Aug. 13.

Statewide 1,124,851 vote-by-mail ballots have been received by county supervisor of election offices.

Of those ballots, 522,552 registered Democratic, 426,321 registered Republican, 163,187 registered no party affiliation and 12,791 ballots of individuals registered in minor political parties have been returned.

In-person early voting began Saturday.

According to the state division of elections, 126,230 ballots were submitted statewide.

Out of that total, 50,457 registered Democratic, 66,262 registered Republican, 8,761 registered no party affiliation and 750 ballots of individuals registered in minor political parties have been returned.

The following is a county-by-county breakdown of ballots received by county supervisor of elections offices by party affiliation for vote-by-mail and in-person early voting in the ABC 27 coverage area.

Vote-by-mail

CountyDemocraticRepublicanNo Party AffiliationOtherTotal
Gadsden1,4822662401,772
Hamilton238297314570
Jefferson487245140746
Lafayette4417530222
Leon8,3243,4401,37112913,264
Madison238140161395
Suwannee5821,082152191,835
Taylor317558252902
Wakulla588522119111,240

In-person early voting

CountyDemocraticRepublicanNo Party AffiliationOtherTotal
Gadsden2223310256
Hamilton25441070
Jefferson12024620368
Lafayette5451051
Leon5933858811,067
Madison808351169
Suwannee197725427971
Taylor8116640251
Wakulla3710841150
