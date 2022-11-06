Watch Now

Kids Voting Leon County gives youth voting experience

Kids Vote Leon County said its goal is to teach kids the importance of voting and being involved in the election process.
Posted at 11:26 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 23:26:13-04

"It feels nice to be able to pick our leaders and like be able to choose who we want to lead us," Evan, a second grader at Florida State University School, said.

He voted for the first time on Saturday, participating in a youth version of participating in the upcoming primary with early voting.

Evan along with thousands of other K-12 students in Leon County are getting real-life voting experience through Kids Voting Leon County.

Their goal is to teach kids the importance of voting and being involved in the election process.

Franco Ripple is a Board Member with Kids Voting Leon County.

"Everything shows that when you get kids engaged early in their civic lessons about choosing our leaders, it's going to carry them throughout life and help them be good civic citizens," Ripple said.

Students will be able to fill out their own kids voting ballot, turn it in and receive an 'I voted' sticker.

Ripple says even though their votes won't count towards any races, going through the process is still good practice.

Evan says the experience has made him excited to cast his first real ballot when he's older.

"It'll help me when I'm a grown up because the experience now will help advance me when I'm a grownup," Evan said.

Ripple anticipates more than 14,000 students will cast their vote on election day at any of the 23 participating Leon County Schools.

