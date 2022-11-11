Watch Now

Georgia Senate GOP taps Kennedy to lead, affirms Jones power

Jeff Amy/AP
Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the first of a series of redistricting hearings as Senate Majority Leader John Kennedy, R-Macon, looks on at the state Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia lawmakers are starting work on the once-a-decade process of redrawing electoral district lines. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership by nominating Sen. John Kennedy of Macon for president pro tem.

They also reaffirmed in a closed Friday meeting that they won't strip the power from incoming GOP Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to shape committees and assign legislation.

The full Senate will have to affirm the choices when it convenes for a new term on Jan. 9. But Republicans will hold a 33-23 majority, meaning their choices are likely to prevail.

As the second-ranking member of the chamber, Kennedy would be influential in setting the Senate’s agenda and shepherding legislation.

