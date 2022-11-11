Georgia Senate GOP taps Kennedy to lead, affirms Jones power

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership by nominating Sen. John Kennedy of Macon for president pro tem.

They also reaffirmed in a closed Friday meeting that they won't strip the power from incoming GOP Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to shape committees and assign legislation.

The full Senate will have to affirm the choices when it convenes for a new term on Jan. 9. But Republicans will hold a 33-23 majority, meaning their choices are likely to prevail.

As the second-ranking member of the chamber, Kennedy would be influential in setting the Senate’s agenda and shepherding legislation.