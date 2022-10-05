Florida Gubernatorial debate on Oct. 12 postponed due to Hurricane Ian

(WTXL) — The only scheduled televised debate before the 2022 election between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist was postponed.

According to a news release by the Charlie Crist campaign Wednesday, the debate on Oct. 12 was postponed because of the damage left by Hurricane Ian through southwest Florida and central Florida last week.

"We are working with the event host and Governor DeSantis' team to reschedule the debate as soon as possible,” said Austin Durrer, Crist Campaign Manager. “We’re the third largest state and a purple one at that, voters deserve to see both candidates on stage, with a statewide audience, discussing their records and vision for moving Florida forward. I think we’ll have good news to report shortly.”

The Oct. 12 debate was scheduled to be hosted by WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach.