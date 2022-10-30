Watch Now

Election 2022

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist attends FAMU homecoming parade

Parade held Saturday morning
Posted at 6:59 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 19:00:00-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist was among the many visitors who attended Florida A&M University's Homecoming parade Saturday.

"Unbelievable. The energy here is incredible. It's a great FAMU Homecoming day and I'm so honored to be here," Crist said.

With 2022 election less than two weeks away, ABC 27 got an inside look into the Democratic challenger's thoughts on the Florida governor race and his plans for his campaign.

Crist is running against Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis for the spot of Florida's next governor.

As of Oct. 24, Crist was polling against DeSantis with a 10-or-more-point deficit.

Despite this, Saturday Crist seemed optimistic about his campaign.

"We just got a poll yesterday that has us ahead. The only poll that matters is when they all vote because when we vote, we win," Crist said.

Crist also shared his plans for how he would help out on the state's Historically black colleges.

"What I did in Congress and vote them millions of dollars. I had the opportunity to do that with David Scott from Atlanta, great friend, great man, always has FAMU's back," Crist said.

Also Saturday, Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis took part in the coin toss before Florida State University's football game against Georgia Tech inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

