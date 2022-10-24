Early voting starts in several Florida counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Early voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for several Florida counties.
Below are the early voting dates for the Leon and surrounding counties:
|Franklin County
|Oct. 24-Nov. 5
|Gadsden County
|Oct. 24-Nov. 6
|Hamilton County
|Oct. 29-Nov. 5
|Jackson County
|Oct. 28-Nov. 5
|Jefferson County
|Oct. 24-Nov. 5
|Lafayette County
|Oct. 29-Nov. 5
|Lafayette County
|Oct. 29-Nov. 5
|Leon County
|Oct. 24-Nov. 6
|Liberty County
|Oct. 14-Nov. 6
|Madison County
|Oct. 29-Nov. 5
|Suwannee County
|Oct. 29-Nov. 5
|Taylor County
|Oct. 24-Nov. 6
|Wakulla County
|Oct. 29-Nov. 5
Voters who want to cast their ballot early will need a valid photo ID and a signature identification.
More information about the upcoming election, including the full Leon County Voter Guide can be found on our Election 2022 page.