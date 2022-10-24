Early voting starts in several Florida counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Early voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for several Florida counties.

Below are the early voting dates for the Leon and surrounding counties:

Franklin County Oct. 24-Nov. 5 Gadsden County Oct. 24-Nov. 6 Hamilton County Oct. 29-Nov. 5 Jackson County Oct. 28-Nov. 5 Jefferson County Oct. 24-Nov. 5 Lafayette County Oct. 29-Nov. 5 Lafayette County Oct. 29-Nov. 5 Leon County Oct. 24-Nov. 6 Liberty County Oct. 14-Nov. 6 Madison County Oct. 29-Nov. 5 Suwannee County Oct. 29-Nov. 5 Taylor County Oct. 24-Nov. 6 Wakulla County Oct. 29-Nov. 5

Voters who want to cast their ballot early will need a valid photo ID and a signature identification.

More information about the upcoming election, including the full Leon County Voter Guide can be found on our Election 2022 page.