Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop wins 16th term in Georgia

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., is shown in this file photograph speaking during a commemoration ceremony for the 150th anniversary of the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which abolished slavery in the United States, Dec. 9, 2015, in Emancipation Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington. The congressman is seeking reelection for his Georgia's 2nd Congressional District seat. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 12:28 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:28:33-05

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's senior congressman has won a decisive victory in what was considered the Deep South's only competitive U.S. House race.

Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop was reelected to a 16th term Tuesday over Republican challenger Chris West.

Voters in southwest Georgia's 2nd District decided to keep 75-year-old Bishop amid persistent inflation and low approval of President Joe Biden.

West argued unsuccessfully it was time to retire the Democratic congressman.

Bishop insisted his seniority means more federal dollars go to his constituent farmers and military bases.

Meanwhile, northwest Georgia voters reelected Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor.

And Republican Rich McCormick flipped metro Atlanta's 6th District that Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath vacated to run in a safer district.

