Christian Caban set to defeat Crow for Leon County Commission, District 2 seat

Posted at 10:58 PM, Nov 08, 2022
(WTXL) — Christian Caban is projected to defeat Hannah Crow for the Leon County Commissioner, District 2 seat.

According to the unofficial results for the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office as of Tuesday night, Caban had 6,255 votes (53.70%) while Crow had 5,394 votes (46.30%).

Caban will assume the seat for Jimbo Jackson, who died May 28 because of complications of COVID-19.

Crow had the most votes during the Aug. 23 primary in a race that had seven candidates. Caban was second in the primary.

Since no candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in the primary, Caban and Crow advanced to the general election this fall.

Here are other projected election results in Leon County:

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 5 (31 of 32 precincts reporting)
David T. O'Keefe 14,203 (54.85%), Paula DeBoles-Johnson 11,692 (45.15%)
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 3
Darryl Jones 11,300 (96.66%), Write-in candidate 391 (3.34%)
SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 4
Laurie Lawson Cox 15,031 (54.16%), Alex Stemle 12,720 (45.84%)
PINEY-Z COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, SEAT 3
Cheryl Hudson 586 (69.02%), Greg Moran 263 (30.98%)

