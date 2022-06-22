Watch

Election 2022

Associated Press: Chris West wins GOP primary runoff in Georgia's second congressional district

Democratic runoff races also decided Tuesday
Brynn Anderson/AP
Chris West speaks during Georgia's Second Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 23:58:38-04

(WTXL) — The Republican party has a candidate in the race for Georgia’s United States second congressional district.

According to the Associated Press, Chris West is the projected winner of the Republican primary runoff.

West (51.33%) unofficially leads Jeremy Hunt (48.67%) by 755 votes in the Republican primary runoff election Tuesday.

The Georgia Secretary of State website notes 100% of the precincts and counties were reporting just before 10:30 p.m., but results may not include absentee or provisional ballots.

West will face Democratic incumbent congressman Sanford Bishop in the general election this fall.

West and Hunt were the top two vote earners during the May 24 Republican primary that featured six candidates.

Since no candidate earned 50% of the vote, a runoff was initiated between Hunt and West.

Here are the results of runoff elections Tuesday:

U.S. Second Congressional District - Republican primary runoff (100% precincts reporting)

PercentVotes
Chris West*51.33%14,608
Jeremy Hunt48.67%13,853

*Associated Press projected winner.

Lieutenant Governor - Democratic primary runoff (84.91% precincts reporting)

PercentVotes
Charlie Bailey62.54%134,591
Kwanza Hall37.46%80,621

Secretary of State - Democratic primary runoff (84.91% precincts reporting)

PercentVotes
Bee Nguyen*76.24%163,817
Dee Dawkins-Haigler23.76%51,050

*Associated Press projected winner.

Commissioner of Insurance - Democratic primary runoff (81.76% precincts reporting)

PercentVotes
Janice Laws Robinson63.53%127,830
Raphael Baker36.47%73,379

Commissioner of Labor - Democratic primary runoff (81.76% precincts reporting)

PercentVotes
William “Will” Boddie, Jr.62.71%127,630
Nicole Horn37.29%75,904

Information courtesy of the Georgia Secretary of State

