(WTXL) — The Republican party has a candidate in the race for Georgia’s United States second congressional district.

According to the Associated Press, Chris West is the projected winner of the Republican primary runoff.

BREAKING: Chris West wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 11:06 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 22, 2022

West (51.33%) unofficially leads Jeremy Hunt (48.67%) by 755 votes in the Republican primary runoff election Tuesday.

The Georgia Secretary of State website notes 100% of the precincts and counties were reporting just before 10:30 p.m., but results may not include absentee or provisional ballots.

West will face Democratic incumbent congressman Sanford Bishop in the general election this fall.

West and Hunt were the top two vote earners during the May 24 Republican primary that featured six candidates.

Since no candidate earned 50% of the vote, a runoff was initiated between Hunt and West.

Here are the results of runoff elections Tuesday:

U.S. Second Congressional District - Republican primary runoff (100% precincts reporting)

Percent Votes Chris West* 51.33% 14,608 Jeremy Hunt 48.67% 13,853

*Associated Press projected winner.

Lieutenant Governor - Democratic primary runoff (84.91% precincts reporting)

Percent Votes Charlie Bailey 62.54% 134,591 Kwanza Hall 37.46% 80,621

Secretary of State - Democratic primary runoff (84.91% precincts reporting)

Percent Votes Bee Nguyen* 76.24% 163,817 Dee Dawkins-Haigler 23.76% 51,050

*Associated Press projected winner.

Commissioner of Insurance - Democratic primary runoff (81.76% precincts reporting)

Percent Votes Janice Laws Robinson 63.53% 127,830 Raphael Baker 36.47% 73,379

Commissioner of Labor - Democratic primary runoff (81.76% precincts reporting)

Percent Votes William “Will” Boddie, Jr. 62.71% 127,630 Nicole Horn 37.29% 75,904

Information courtesy of the Georgia Secretary of State