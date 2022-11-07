Bethel AME Church Tallahassee hosts 'Souls to the Polls' event Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the last 20 years, Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee has been encouraging people to vote by holding their own Souls to the Polls events.

After 9 a.m. worship services Sunday, the congregation headed to the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Library on South Adams Street to vote early and enjoy refreshments too.

Reverend Julius McAllister, Jr. spoke to ABC 27 about how utilizing the right to vote honors those who fought so hard for that right.

"Our vote is our power to justice, democracy and the opportunity for a new day," McAllister said.

Souls to the Polls events entails religious congregations working together to help inform, engage and even transport minority voters to the polls.

The MLK Foundation will also be offering transportation for people to get to the polls on election day.