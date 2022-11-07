Watch Now

Election 2022

Actions

Bethel AME Church Tallahassee hosts 'Souls to the Polls' event Sunday

For the last 20 years, Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee has been encouraging people to vote by holding their own Souls to the Polls events.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 19:27:34-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the last 20 years, Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee has been encouraging people to vote by holding their own Souls to the Polls events.

After 9 a.m. worship services Sunday, the congregation headed to the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Library on South Adams Street to vote early and enjoy refreshments too.

Reverend Julius McAllister, Jr. spoke to ABC 27 about how utilizing the right to vote honors those who fought so hard for that right.

"Our vote is our power to justice, democracy and the opportunity for a new day," McAllister said.

Souls to the Polls events entails religious congregations working together to help inform, engage and even transport minority voters to the polls.

The MLK Foundation will also be offering transportation for people to get to the polls on election day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Voter Resources and Information

Check Your Voting Status How to Register to Vote in FL How to Register to Vote in GA Election Results
Related Articles
Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments Kids Voting Leon County gives youth voting experience Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters Tampa woman receives sample ballot after being arrested for voter fraud Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option' The fate of the US Senate could come down to another Georgia runoff South Florida organization tries to engage young voters before the election Florida Bar Association members weigh in on judicial retention in poll What happens if Republicans flip the US House League of Women Voters working to increase voter turnout in low vote communities