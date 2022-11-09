Watch Now

Austin Scott declares victory in Georgia's 8th Congressional District election

Ric Feld/AP
File-This Jan. 9, 2006, file photo shows Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, Chairman of the House Committee on Governmental Affairs listens as the committee took up discussion on SB:84, the Voter ID bill, in Atlanta. Scott has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third Georgia congressman to contract the virus. Scott's chief of staff Jason Lawrence confirmed the positive test results in a statement on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, and said the Republican is “following guidance from the House Attending Physician as well as his personal physician.” (AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)
Posted at 11:44 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:47:26-05

(WTXL) — Rep. Austin Scott appears to be returning to the United States House of Representatives.

According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State, with 93.1% of precincts reporting, Scott, a Republican incumbent, has 176,364 votes (68.75%), while Democratic challenger Darrius Butler has 80,163 votes (31.25%).

The Associated Press projected Scott the winner of the election Tuesday night.

“I believe that Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District is home to the best people in America, and I am humbled to continue representing them in the 118th Congress," Scott said in a statement provided to ABC 27 Tuesday night. "I also congratulate all of the newly elected and returning Members of the Georgia Delegation! I look forward to working with my fellow Georgians in Congress to advance our state’s interests so our families can live and prosper in our great state for generations to come.”

