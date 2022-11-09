Austin Scott declares victory in Georgia's 8th Congressional District election

(WTXL) — Rep. Austin Scott appears to be returning to the United States House of Representatives.

According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State, with 93.1% of precincts reporting, Scott, a Republican incumbent, has 176,364 votes (68.75%), while Democratic challenger Darrius Butler has 80,163 votes (31.25%).

The Associated Press projected Scott the winner of the election Tuesday night.

“I believe that Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District is home to the best people in America, and I am humbled to continue representing them in the 118th Congress," Scott said in a statement provided to ABC 27 Tuesday night. "I also congratulate all of the newly elected and returning Members of the Georgia Delegation! I look forward to working with my fellow Georgians in Congress to advance our state’s interests so our families can live and prosper in our great state for generations to come.”