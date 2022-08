AP Statewide Results: 2022 Florida Primary

SOURCE: MGN Online

Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor in Florida primary election.

Matt Gaetz wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 1st Congressional District.

Rebekah Jones wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 1st Congressional District.

Val Demings wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Florida primary election.

Cory Mills wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District.

Laurel Lee wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 15th Congressional District.

Anna Luna wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 13th Congressional District.

Scotty Moore wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 9th Congressional District.

Daniel Webster wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 11th Congressional District.

Karen Green wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District.

Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 23rd Congressional District.

Scott Franklin wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 18th Congressional District.

Carlos Gimenez wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 28th Congressional District.

Frederica Wilson wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 24th Congressional District.

John Rutherford wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 5th Congressional District.

Mario Diaz-Balart wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 26th Congressional District.

Maria Elvira Salazar wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 27th Congressional District.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 25th Congressional District.

Brian Mast wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 21st Congressional District.

Byron Donalds wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 19th Congressional District.

Vern Buchanan wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 16th Congressional District.

Gus Bilirakis wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 12th Congressional District.

Michael Waltz wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 6th Congressional District.

Kat Cammack wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 3rd Congressional District.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Kathy Castor wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 14th Congressional District.

Aaron Bean wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 4th Congressional District.

Carla Spalding wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 25th Congressional District.

Jesus Navarro wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 24th Congressional District.

James Judge wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 14th Congressional District.

Danielle Hawk wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 3rd Congressional District.

Joe Budd wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 23rd Congressional District.

Annette Taddeo wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 27th Congressional District.

Maxwell Frost wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 10th Congressional District.

Alan Cohn wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 15th Congressional District.

Robert Asencio wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 28th Congressional District.

Joanne Terry wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 8th Congressional District.



