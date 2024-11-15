Douglas funeral home owner arrested after 18 bodies found in various stages of decomposition

Chris Johnson, owner of Johnson Funeral Home in Douglas, GA, was arrested on 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

18 decomposed bodies were found at the funeral home during an eviction notice on October 26, 2024.

GBI has identified 12 of the 18 remains and notified the families; identification of the remaining 6 is ongoing.

GBI Crime Lab is evaluating cremains to determine if they are human remains and verify cremation information.

The arrest follows an investigation that began on Saturday, October 26, 2024, when the GBI was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies serving an eviction notice at Johnson Funeral Home discovered 18 bodies in various stages of decomposition.

The GBI and the Coffee County Coroner's Office have notified the families of the identified remains, as well as provided them with the necessary information for them to finalize arrangements for their loved ones.

Out of respect for their privacy, the GBI will not be releasing their identities at this time. The GBI continues its work to identify the other 6 remains that were found and expects this to occur soon. The GBI Crime Lab is evaluating the cremains that have been turned over to determine if they are human remains.

The GBI continues its work in trying to verify the cremation information and whether cremains were sent to the correct families, as well as other investigative leads.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance is also assisting the GBI to investigate irregularities in insurance proceeds. This investigation is active and ongoing.

Additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

