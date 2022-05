TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A financial investigator analyzing the financial records of Katherine Magbanua along with an FBI interaction with a member of the Adelson family were some of the events discussed during the retrial of Magbanua Tuesday in a Leon County courtroom.

Magbanua is accused of being involved in the process of the July 2014 murder Dan Markel in Tallahassee.