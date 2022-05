TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The second week of the Katherine Magbanua retrial began Monday in a Leon County courtroom.

Magbanua's high school friend, her former supervisor at a job along with one of Charlie Adelson's ex-girlfriend's testified Monday.

Magbanua is accused to have been a go-between a hitman and Charlie Adelson in the July 2014 murder of Dan Markel.

Markel was the ex-husband of Wendi Adelson, who is Charlie Adelson's sister.