Police: ‘Enraged’ man who stabbed multiple people was shot, killed by one of his victims

A man who went on a stabbing spree in Delaware was shot and killed by one of his victims, according to authorities.

The Delaware State Police say troopers responded to the scene at a home near Hartly early Wednesday morning after a 911 call was made reporting that a person had been shot and multiple people were stabbed.

When officers arrived, police say they secured the scene and escorted EMS workers inside to treat numerous people with injuries.

An investigation revealed that several people were watching TV and playing games inside the home that night when a 37-year-old man became “enraged” and began attacking other occupants with a knife, according to police.

At some point during the altercation, police say one of the stabbing victims retrieved a shotgun and shot the assailant in the leg.

The suspect was transported by EMS to an area hospital where police say he was pronounced dead.

Four other people – ages 56, 53, 34, and 30 – were also taken to the hospital in various conditions. The 56-year-old and 30-year-old were being treated for life-threatening injuries sustained in the knife attack, while the other two victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Sgt. S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703.