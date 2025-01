JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Crawfordville man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 42-year-old man was headed south on State Road 59.

According to troopers, the crash happened near Fanlew Road in Jefferson County. They say he failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and hit a tree.

The driver was thrown from the SUV and died on scene. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Fire Rescue assisted FHP.