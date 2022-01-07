Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Winn Dixie offering COVID-19 booster shot to individuals ages 12 and older

Supermarket offering Pfizer booster shot
items.[0].image.alt
Photo source: ABC27 WTXL
Covid Vaccine Booster Shot
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 16:14:02-05

A local supermarket chain is offering a COVID-19 booster shot to the public.

Winn-Dixie announced in a news release, in accordance with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, Southeastern Grocers (SEG), which oversees Winn-Dixie stores, is administering Pfizer booster vaccines to individuals ages 12 and older five months after the completion of their primary series.

Winn-Dixie is also offering moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds an additional Pfizer primary dose vaccine 28 days after their second shot.

In the region, Winn-Dixie has stores in Florida (Tallahassee, Crawfordville, Quincy, Perry, Madison and Monticello) and in Georgia (Bainbridge, Valdosta and Lake Park).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.