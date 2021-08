VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta City Schools Athletics Department announced two football games this week will be canceled due to COVID-19.

The Valdosta Wildcats were scheduled to play the Bainbridge Bearcats this Friday, September 3 in Bainbridge. The JV Wildcats were to play Tift County on Thursday, September 2. Both of those games have been canceled.

According to VCS spokesperson Jennifer Steedley, there are no plans to reschedule either game at this time.