Valdosta City Schools ends virtual classes

Posted at 5:11 PM, Oct 04, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Valdosta City Schools announced Monday the temporary virtual learning option for all K-12 students will conclude on Tuesday, October 12, the end of the first grading period.

All virtual learners, K - 12th grades, will be expected to return to their respective schools for traditional, face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, October 13.

Valdosta City Schools said the declining COVID-19 numbers allow for the return of 100 percent face-to-face learning.

The Valdosta Board of Education, Valdosta City Schools and the Georgia Department of Public Health all recognize the importance of in-person learning, so the mask mandate will remain in effect for everyone on the campuses and buses of Valdosta City Schools.

Parents/guardians with any questions or concerns are asked to reach out to their student's school administration directly.

