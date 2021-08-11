Trust Fund to be established for Florida school leaders who implement mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Entrepreneur Andrew Davies, CEO of SPOL, an EdTech leader in Accreditation and Institutional Effectiveness software, headquartered in South Florida, announced that he has set aside $500,000.00 to fund a Trust, which is in the process of being formed and will be tentatively named "The Children First Trust."

The trust will provide school leaders their weekly paycheck if the Florida Board of Education withholds salary because they implemented a mask mandate for their schools.

"I voted for Governor DeSantis and support his leadership, but I believe it is important for education professionals to decide what is best for the health and wellness of all children in their charge. It is our intent that 'The Children First Trust' will pay any affected school leader who has had their pay withheld so that their decisions on masking will be made solely on the basis of what is in the best interests of the children and their loved ones," said Davies. He added, "It is also our intent that 'The Children First Trust' will be further funded by a planned GoFundMe campaign so that others can support those school leaders who are penalized for choosing what is best for the children in their district."

School Leaders penalized by the Board of Education's decision to withhold pay will be able to apply to the "Children's First Trust" for weekly checks in the amount of their lost wages. "We will continue to pay these school leaders as long as the Trust has the funds," said Davies, who added: "Although I would like an opportunity to discuss the masking policy with the Governor, I don't believe a paycheck should be allowed to affect sound, local judgement. I'd like to invite Governor DeSantis to an honest dialog about this issue. I await only his invitation."

About SPOL

SPOL helps colleges and universities improve institutional effectiveness and better prepare students for success. The company's integrated software platform encompasses planning, budgeting, assessment, program review, credentialing, and accreditation.For more information, visit https://spol.com.

