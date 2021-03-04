Temple Israel, Immanuel Baptist Church host COVID vaccine drive-thru

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The State of Florida will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event in the parking lots of Temple Israel and Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 2215 Mahan Drive on Sunday, March 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is an opportunity for those that fit one of the current eligibility requirements:

Those 65 and older

Healthcare workers with direct patient interaction. If clergy have a badge from the hospital I would sign up as workers that have direct patient interaction and bring that badge.

K-12 school employees over the age of 50

Sworn law enforcement officers over the age of 50

Firefighters over the age of 50

Long-term care residents and staff members

I.D. to confirm age or documentation to prove eligibility is required. All those eligible must register by clicking here.

Online registration is preferred, but one can call the Temple office at (850) 877-3517 (ext. 3) if needed.