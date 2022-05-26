Tallahassee Memorial Hospital requests those with mild, no COVID symptoms to not come to its ER

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee hospital requested those with limited to no symptoms of COVID-19 to not come to the emergency room.

“We urge you – if you have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms, please avoid the ER and use any of the many other testing avenues available in our community,” TMH said in a posted statement. “We’ve come so far in our battle against COVID-19 and are grateful to now have testing accessible via mail-in and at-home tests, primary care providers, urgent care centers, community testing sites, pharmacies and more. We even have a walk-up testing site operated by Nomi Health on our campus at the Ghazvini Center, located at 1528 Surgeons Drive.”