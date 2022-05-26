Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital requests those with mild, no COVID symptoms to not come to its ER

At-home tests, other testing sites available
COVID-19 tests
Yuki Iwamura/AP
At-home COVID-19 test kits is seen for sale at a Duane Reade Walgreens pharmacy store on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 1:08 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 01:08:33-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee hospital requested those with limited to no symptoms of COVID-19 to not come to the emergency room.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital requested Wednesday that individuals who have mild to no symptoms of the virus to not come to its emergency room for treatment.

“We urge you – if you have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms, please avoid the ER and use any of the many other testing avenues available in our community,” TMH said in a posted statement. “We’ve come so far in our battle against COVID-19 and are grateful to now have testing accessible via mail-in and at-home tests, primary care providers, urgent care centers, community testing sites, pharmacies and more. We even have a walk-up testing site operated by Nomi Health on our campus at the Ghazvini Center, located at 1528 Surgeons Drive.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.