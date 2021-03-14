Menu

Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 12:53:43-04

(AP) — On the pandemic's first anniversary, some COVID-19 survivors are still struggling with puzzling symptoms. Now, scientists are racing to solve what they consider a true medical mystery.

Long-term COVID-19 affects an uncertain number of survivors in a baffling variety of ways. The government is spending $1 billion in an unprecedented effort to find answers.

Is it a condition unique to COVID-19, or a variation of the syndrome that can occur after other infections? Or could some symptoms be a physical reaction to the enormous upheaval of this past pandemic year? Researchers are seeking disease markers, treatments and cures.

