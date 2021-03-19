South Georgia Medical Center ready for increase in vaccinations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — South Georgia Medical Center says it is ready for any increase in patients when the Johnson and Johnson vaccine becomes more readily available to Georgians.

The hospital can vaccinate around 750 people per day from its vaccination clinics in Lowndes, Lanier and Berrien counties.

"We know there's been a lot of people who have really wanted to get vaccinated, and being able to call them and say 'now you're eligible, come get your vaccine,' has been very good," said Erika Bennett of SGMC. "The people that have come through the line have been extremely grateful to get their vaccines, so we've received so much support from the community, it's been very gratifying."

The drive-thru vaccination site through SGMC is open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.