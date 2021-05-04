Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo provided by Tanya Hayles, Hayles poses with her son Jackson, 7, in this undated photo. Hayles, founder of Black Moms Connection, an online network of more than 16,000 Black mothers with chapters across North America and Asia, said she has noticed discussions among members about how remote learning has allowed Black mothers to better shield their children from racism. (Courtesy of Tanya Hayles via AP)
Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 11:54:09-04

CHICAGO (AP) — As school districts across the country rush to reopen schools, national and state polling suggests parents of color are more wary of reopening than white parents.

While reducing COVID-19 risks is a main factor in choosing remote options, many Black parents are finding another benefit to remote learning: being better able to shield their children from racism in classrooms.

Through remote learning, many Black parents feel better able to oversee how their children are treated in schools and how Black history and perspectives are excluded from curriculums. As a result, many say they feel better equipped to hold schools accountable.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.