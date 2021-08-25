Sheriff not disciplining staff who came to work with COVID

SARASOTA, Fla. (WTXL) — Sheriff’s officials in one Florida county say they’re not disciplining employees who knowingly came to work after either testing positive for COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms.

On Aug. 3, Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jon Goetluck emailed employees, asking them to stay home if they felt ill.

He resent the email Aug. 12 because employees were coming to work sick and exposing others.

He sent a third email Aug. 18 after cases continued to increase.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office reported 94 employees were out sick, and that 60 had tested positive for COVID-19.