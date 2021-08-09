SGMC reopens COVID-19 drive-thru testing at new location

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — South Georgia Medical Center re-opened its drive-thru COVID-19 test site at a new location to provide area residents safe and convenient access to testing.

The drive-thru is now located on the main campus in the parking lot of the Surgery Center Building at 2417 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta, and is available Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SGMC says it has seen a significant increase in the demand for testing in recent weeks, testing upwards of 500 people daily. The hospital says the testing positivity rates are also increasing.

“Our drive-thru testing service is a valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19. This service is designed to provide on-demand testing that may not be readily available elsewhere and it serves as a much more convenient alternative to the Emergency Room,” shared SGMC President and Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean.

In the last week, SGMC has experienced as high as a 40 percent positivity rate of all ages tested. Positive cases are being found in all age groups. More than half of positive cases are in those 19-49 years of age, and nearly 20 percent are 18 and younger.

SGMC offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the SGMC Smith Northview campus Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and can be scheduled at sgmc.org/vaccine or by calling 229-433-1068.

For more information regarding SGMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations, testing, vaccinations, or treatment visit SGMC.org or call 229-333-1000.