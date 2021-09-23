SGMC monoclonal treatment center reopens

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — South Georgia Medical Center announced it is resuming operations of its COVID-19 treatment center.

The SGMC COVID-19 Treatment Center is now open from Monday – Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The hospital had to close the center mid-September due to to the "increased demand and declining supply of monoclonal antibody infusions available to healthcare facilities across the Southeast."

SGMC announced last week that an allocation of monoclonal antibody infusions will be coming soon.

For information on the SGMC COVID-19 Treatment Center click here.