Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

SGMC monoclonal treatment center reopens

items.[0].image.alt
Marta Lavandier/AP
A nurse enters a monoclonal antibody site, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. Numerous sites are open around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Regeneron monoclonal antibody site
Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 10:16:07-04

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — South Georgia Medical Center announced it is resuming operations of its COVID-19 treatment center.

The SGMC COVID-19 Treatment Center is now open from Monday – Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The hospital had to close the center mid-September due to to the "increased demand and declining supply of monoclonal antibody infusions available to healthcare facilities across the Southeast."

SGMC announced last week that an allocation of monoclonal antibody infusions will be coming soon.

For information on the SGMC COVID-19 Treatment Center click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering