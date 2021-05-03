Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

School district taking the COVID-19 vaccine to the students

items.[0].image.alt
Jessica Hill/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, students stay distanced and in separate lanes when passing between classes at Windsor Locks High School in Windsor Locks, Conn. With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic — and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
High School covid kids
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 10:26:14-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida school district is encouraging eligible students to get vaccinated by bringing the COVID-19 shots to their campuses.

Starting Tuesday, the Broward County School District will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its high school campuses over an eight-day span.

The county's health department will administer the vaccine on a walk-up basis. Anyone under 18 will need to have a parent with them.

They'll return in three weeks for the second dose.

In Orlando, some 1,500 students and their families turned out to receive their vaccines at three area high schools Wednesday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.