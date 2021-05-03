School district taking the COVID-19 vaccine to the students

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida school district is encouraging eligible students to get vaccinated by bringing the COVID-19 shots to their campuses.

Starting Tuesday, the Broward County School District will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its high school campuses over an eight-day span.

The county's health department will administer the vaccine on a walk-up basis. Anyone under 18 will need to have a parent with them.

They'll return in three weeks for the second dose.

In Orlando, some 1,500 students and their families turned out to receive their vaccines at three area high schools Wednesday through Saturday.