Publix will only administer 2-dose Moderna vaccine until further notice

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration, Publix is suspending the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at all of its pharmacy locations.

Customers can visit publix.com/covidvaccine to schedule an appointment for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, if currently available in their state.

The CDC and FDA issued a joint media statement with additional information about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC and FDA, while a rare side effect, individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should contact their health care provider if they develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.