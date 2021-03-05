Publix pharmacies will administer COVID-19 vaccine at 148 Georgia locations

GEORGIA (WTXL) — Publix is opening its online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 148 Georgia Publix pharmacies.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals by appointment only and while supplies last. Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future.

Eligibility

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, eligible individuals must live or work in the state and include first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Beginning March 8, the state of Georgia is expanding eligibility to include pre-K-12 educators and staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will open Thursday, March 4, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times starting Monday, March 8. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

LocationsPublix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Catoosa, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Thomas, Tift and Walton.

View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can also use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida, South Carolina and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.