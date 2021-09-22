Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available at FAMU for immunocompromised

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University COVID-19 vaccination site is offering the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those with compromised or suppressed immune systems.

Those affected include cancer patients taking chemotherapy or anyone prescribed drugs that suppress their immune system.

The additional dose will bring recipients’ immune systems up to par with those with healthy immune systems who are fully vaccinated, according to Tanya Tatum, the FAMU Student Health Services director.

“The additional dose brings their immune response to the same level as everyone else,” Tatum said. “If you are immuno-compromised, come for another dose of the vaccine.”

Individuals with compromised immune systems are not required to show proof or a doctor’s note but must fill out a form.

An additional dose is also available for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the 659 Ardelia Court location.

About 70 people per day have been visiting the site to get vaccinated. Since the site first opened in February, staff has administered more than 17,000 doses of vaccine.