Nikki Fried looks to alternative funding for districts requiring masks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — During a press conference on Thursday morning, Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried encouraged school districts to violate the governor’s new order threatening to withhold money from those who install mask mandates.

“School boards — stand up," Fried said. "Do what is right. We will get your back.”

Fried said each community knows what is best, be it county by county or school by school.

"Every place is just a little bit different," said Fried. "That's why they should have the power to make the decision for their communities."

Fried says she’s not sure if DeSantis' order is constitutional and is looking at possible funding streams to support schools that lose money, including help from the federal government.

